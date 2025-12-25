Belgium approves preliminary draft law to protect people involved in public debate

Credit: Belga

Belgium’s cabinet has approved the first draft of a bill to incorporate the European Union’s anti-SLAPP directive into national law.

The directive aims to protect individuals involved in public debate, such as journalists, human rights defenders, researchers, and academics, from unfounded lawsuits and abusive legal procedures, known as SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation).

The proposed legislation establishes clear mechanisms for identifying and swiftly addressing the abuse of such lawsuits, ensuring robust legal protection for those engaged in public discourse, Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden’s said.

Following the Council of State’s review, the legislative process will continue to meet European obligations, as all member states are required to implement the directive by May 2026.