Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked police officers with a knife in Kraainem

Credit: Belga

A man who attacked police officers with a knife in Kraainem on Tuesday evening has been placed under arrest, Halle-Vilvoorde Prosecutor’s Office confirms.

Police were alerted around 5.30 pm on Tuesday about a man armed with a knife on Avenue des Anciens Combattants in Kraainem.

Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the knife.

When the man refused to comply, police attempted to disarm him using pepper spray, however the suspect continued to attack the officers with the knife.

The police then opened fire, injuring the man in the arm. He was transported to hospital, but his life was not in danger.

The suspect was later brought before an investigating judge and placed under arrest.