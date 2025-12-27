Belgian meteorologists issue yellow warning for slippery conditions

A traffic sign indicating possible risk of a slippery road. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow warning for slippery conditions on Saturday from 7:00 to 00:00 in the provinces of Walloon Brabant, Hainaut, and Brussels, as well as across all Flemish provinces.

Temperatures across Belgium dropped below zero on Saturday morning, leading the RMI to urge caution due to local icy patches on the roads. Maximum daily temperatures are forecast to range between 2-3°C in central regions, 4°C along the coast, and 6-7°C in the high areas of the Ardennes.

