Three new centres for treatment of sexual violence victims open their doors

The care centre for victims of sexual violence at UZA, in Antwerp (Edegem). Credit: Belga/ Jonas Roosens

Three new care centres for victims of sexual violence will open on 1 January 2026 in Jette, Tournai, and Ottignies, ensuring that every province in Belgium has at least one such centre.

The centres will operate within UZ Brussel in Jette, CHwapi Hospital in Tournai, and Clinique Saint-Pierre in Ottignies. These locations were chosen based on geographic accessibility, infrastructure suitability, and expertise, with final approval granted by the Inami Insurance Committee.

With these additions, Belgium will have 13 care centres for victims of sexual violence. Currently, 10 centres are open and provide round-the-clock services, offering psychological support, medical care, and the option to file a complaint.

In 2025 alone, it is estimated that more than 20,000 people benefited from the care provided by these multidisciplinary centres.

