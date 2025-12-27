Bulgaria joins euro zone

This photograph shows the newly unveiled Euro banknotes that will be in use in Bulgaria from January 1, 2026, as European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde delivers a press conference in Sofia on November 4, 2025. Credit: AFP

Bulgaria will officially join the eurozone on 1 January, with the Bulgarian lev converted at a fixed rate of 1.95583 to 1 euro.

The EU Council granted formal approval for Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro last July, confirming that the Balkan nation met all necessary economic and legal requirements as assessed by the European Central Bank.

This move will bring the total number of EU member countries in the eurozone to 21 by 1 January 2026.

Hungary, Poland, Romania, Sweden, and the Czech Republic are still required to adopt the euro, while Denmark remains exempt following a 2000 referendum rejecting the single currency. Outside the EU, the euro is also used in Andorra, Kosovo, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, and Vatican City.

