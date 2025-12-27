Old exemptions from compulsory seatbelt wearing expire on 1 January

Credit: Belga

Medical exemptions from the mandatory use of seatbelts issued before 1 March 2022 will no longer be valid as of 1 January 2026.

Individuals who still require an exemption for medical reasons must submit a new application to the Federal Public Service for Mobility and Transport.

They will need to provide a new medical certificate to support their request.

The cost for issuing and sending an exemption, whether for a first application, renewal, or duplicate, is €23. Each exemption is valid for up to 10 years.

After this period, a new medical certificate will be required to renew the exemption.

