Belgium reduces days of absence without medical certificate to two days

Credit: Martin Vorel/LibreShot

Starting from 1 January 2026, employees in the private and public sectors will need to provide medical certificates for sick leave longer than two days, instead of the current three-day rule.

The two days of uncertified sick leave may not be consecutive.

This change is part of the federal government’s plan to reduce absenteeism in the workplace.

Research conducted by Securex revealed that since the removal of the requirement for medical certificates for one-day absences in 2022, workplace absences have risen by 44%.

The increase was even higher in large companies, where absenteeism surged by 62%.

