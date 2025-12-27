Six hundred people dance the 'polonaise' in Sint-Truiden, new Guinness record

The Polonaise dance, illustration image. Credit: AFP

Six hundred people gathered in Sint-Truiden, Limburg, on Friday night to attempt a new Guinness World Record for the largest “polonaise” dance.

The polonaise, recognised as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, is a lively group dance performed in a procession, led by a first couple.

Participants were accurately counted as they passed through a gate within six minutes, the organiser of the event Peter Onkelinx confirmed.

The results have now been submitted to the Guinness World Records.

The previous record for the largest polonaise involved 588 dancers.

Ward Lemmelijn, indoor rowing world champion, also joined the festivities.

“It’s incredible,” he said, “So many people in the cold, yet such a warm atmosphere. I’ll never forget that we made history in this square.”

The attempt was supervised by bailiffs to ensure all official conditions were met.