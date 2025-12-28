Fog quickly replaced by sunshine on Sunday

Fog over Brussels in January 2025. Credit: The Brussels Times

Sunday will begin with low clouds or fog in many areas, but clear skies will emerge quickly in the High Ardennes, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

As the day progresses, sunshine will extend to all regions in the south of Belgium. In the afternoon, low clouds will gradually disperse in the central parts of the country. However, abundant cloud cover will persist in the western areas.

Maximum temperatures will range from 2 °C to 3 °C across much of central Belgium, 3 °C to 4 °C in the Ardennes, and at the coast. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east to northeast.

On Sunday evening, low clouds will linger temporarily in the west. Overnight, skies will clear across the entire territory. There is a risk of localized freezing fog.

Minimum temperatures will drop to between 0 °C and -5 °C.

