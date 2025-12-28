Over 800 refugees have arrived in Greek Crete just in few days

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Greek authorities report that 830 refugees have arrived on the island of Crete in recent days, most of whom are from Libya.

Around 400 people were rescued on Friday during operations involving fishing vessels, the Greek coastguard, and the European agency Frontex. In some instances, over one hundred individuals, including minors, were found on a single boat.

Officials have stated that the majority of these refugees departed from Tobruk in Libya. Several suspects involved in human trafficking have been arrested.

Crete has already seen over 18,000 refugee arrivals this year, an increase of 5,000 compared to 2024.

