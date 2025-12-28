UN Security Council to hold emergency session after Israeli recognition of Somaliland

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene for an emergency meeting on Monday following Israel’s controversial recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

On Friday, Israel became the first country to recognise Somaliland, a self-declared republic in northern Somalia that has claimed independence since 1991. In response, Somalia called the move a “deliberate attack on sovereignty” and a “grave violation of international law.”

A joint statement released on Saturday by 21 predominantly Islamic countries, led by Qatar and Jordan, condemned Israel’s decision, warning of “serious consequences” for peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. The European Union has also urged respect for Somalia’s sovereignty.

Somaliland, despite its strategic location by the Gulf of Aden and having its own currency, passports, and military, remains diplomatically isolated and unrecognised internationally.

The timing of Israel’s recognition coincides with Somalia’s upcoming assumption of the presidency of the UN Security Council in January.

