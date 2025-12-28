City of Antwerp will launch fireworks over river Scheldt

Illustrative image. Credit: Jingda Chen at Unsplash

The city of Antwerp will host its traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display at midnight on Wednesday, 31 December.

The fireworks can be viewed from the Southern Scheldt Docks (Scheldekaaien Zuid) on the right bank or from the Galgenweel lake on the left bank.

A ban on personal fireworks, bangers, and sky lanterns is in place for safety reasons.

On the right bank, the area between Sint-Michielskaai and De Gerlachekaai is identified as the ideal viewing spot. On the left bank, spectators are advised to gather at the Galgenweel.

The public broadcaster VRT will televise the display live starting at 23:59, immediately following its New Year’s Eve programme. The fireworks soundtrack will be broadcast on Radio Minerva.

Police will strictly enforce the bans, and violations may incur fines and additional costs to confiscate, store, and dispose of prohibited items.

The Southern Scheldt Docks will be accessible on foot, by bicycle, or via public transport. Between 22:00 and 2:00, most of the quays will be car-free, and temporary parking restrictions will apply.

Related News