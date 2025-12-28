Europe's largest volcano spews fire again, endangering air travel in Italy

Mount Etna. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Europe’s largest active volcano, Mount Etna, erupted on Saturday, prompting a yellow alert on Sicily and a red warning for air travel.

The Italian Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported lava fountains shooting several metres into the air, accompanied by powerful explosions at one of the craters. A lava flow stretching 1.8 kilometres is moving eastward.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency issued the yellow alert, advising Sicilians to follow instructions from local authorities. Measures are being taken to minimise risks and ensure public safety, particularly for hikers.

For aviation, a red alert—the highest warning level—has been activated. However, the Catania airport, located near Mount Etna, is currently operating without disruptions, according to the Italian press agency Ansa.

Mount Etna, standing approximately 3,350 metres tall, is Europe’s largest active volcano. It experiences eruptions multiple times a year.

