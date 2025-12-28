Train traffic disrupted between Ghent and Bruges

Credit: SNCB/NMBS

Train services between Ghent and Bruges were suspended in both directions on Sunday afternoon due to a personal incident in Aalter, according to railway network operator Infrabel.

Local trains are being rerouted via Deinze and Lichtervelde to minimise disruptions. Additionally, replacement buses have been arranged for passengers travelling between Ghent and Bruges.

The Belgian National Railway Company (SNCB) reports on its website that train services are expected to resume at the earliest by 17:00.

