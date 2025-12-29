Belgian woman released after arrest over failed coup in Benin, family says

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

A Belgian woman detained in Benin over alleged involvement in a failed coup on 7 December has been released, her family confirmed on Sunday.

Nathalie (Natou) Pedro Sakombi was acquitted of all charges but remains under the jurisdiction of local authorities, according to her uncle, Michael Sakombi.

She was arrested on 19 December and released last Friday. Her detention was reportedly linked to her association with Beninese activist Kemi Seba, her former husband. According to her family, Sakombi, a writer, has never been involved in politics.

The family expressed gratitude to Belgian authorities, especially Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot, for their assistance. They emphasised that her health and the welfare of her children are now the primary concerns. Sakombi is expected to return to Belgium next month.

The coup attempt occurred in the early hours of 7 December, when a group of soldiers announced on state television that they had ousted President Patrice Talon. The attempted takeover was thwarted later that day by Benin’s army, with support from Nigeria and France.

The Beninese government subsequently launched an investigation into those involved, which led to Sakombi’s arrest.

