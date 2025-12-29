Body of missing Belgian skier found in Val Thorens

This photograph shows snow guns and gondolas at the Val Thorens French resort on its opening day on November 26, 2022. Credit: Belga/Jeff Pachoud/AFP

The body of a 58-year-old Belgian skier who went missing on Friday afternoon was discovered in Val Thorens in France on Sunday.

French media outlets reported that the man’s body was found late Sunday morning at the base of a rocky cliff near the ski resort in Savoie.

He had fallen from a height of 20 to 30 metres, though the circumstances surrounding his fall remain unknown.

An investigation has been launched by the Albertville Prosecutor’s Office, and the Belleville gendarmerie issued a witness appeal on Saturday.

Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the body was found and stated that it is closely monitoring the situation with support from its consulate general in Marseille, according to spokesperson Pierre Steverlynck.

