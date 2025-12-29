Warning issued for slippery roads across most of Belgium

Illustration picture shows the first snow of the year at the Signal de Botrange in the Hautes Fagnes, Eastern Belgium, on Wednesday 19 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued a yellow warning for slippery conditions from Monday at 10:00 pm until Tuesday at 10:00 am.

The warning applies across Belgium, excluding the coastal areas and the provinces of West Flanders and East Flanders.

According to the RMI, patches of frost or ice may form locally during the night or on Tuesday morning, with the western parts of the country being less affected. Light snowfall is also possible in the Ardennes region.

In Liège province, the warning will come into effect at 10:00 pm, followed by Luxembourg province at 11:00 pm.

Namur province will be affected from midnight, while the rest of the country is likely to experience slippery conditions closer to the early hours, around 5:00 am or 6:00 am.

