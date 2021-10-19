   
Belgium in Brief: Getting To The Airport
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Getting To The Airport

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    When I saw the news of plans for a tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to the airport, my first reaction was sheer joy. 

    Let me explain why.

    Airports in Belgium (and many other places) continue to be remarkably difficult places to get to. Despite being essential to many expeditions and economies, they exist in a limbo land of limited transportation options, extortionately expensive parking and bizarre locations. 

    Want to get to Brussels Airport? Surprise, your train has stopped in a tunnel, so you don’t have a signal on your phone. Are you catching an early flight from that other Brussels Airport? The one that begins with a C? Oh boy. You’ve got quite a journey ahead of you. 

    What if there was another way? Well by 2024, there could be the beginnings of one. 

    Works on a tram line connecting Brussels, the NATO headquarters and Brussels Airport in Zaventem, could attract up to 10,000 passengers a day and are expected to start in 2024. But I’m more intrigued by the talk of safe cycling paths planned along the entire tramline – more here

    Could you imagine yourself chucking on a rucksack for a cycle to the airport to catch a flight? I absolutely could. Sure, there’s every chance that I’d be late, but the thought of a blast of fresh air before being trapped for hours in various small rooms and cabins is certainly appealing. 

    It’s years away, yet, and things can change, but I want to know if you’d jump on a bike to catch a flight?  

    Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations.



    1. New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May

    Between 9 and 15 October, an average of 3,010 new coronavirus infections were identified every day – a 46% increase from the previous seven days, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning. Read more.

    2. Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations

    Credit: Raysonho

    Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they felt misled by the international brand’s “Belgium 1926” slogan. Read More.

    3. 75% more sexual violence victims seek help in Brussels since summer

    There has been a 75% increase in the number of people asking for help from the Brussels Centre for the Treatment of Sexual Violence (CPVS) since the start of this summer. Read more.

    4. ‘Buying second home does not mean you are rich’: government disagrees on tax break

    The Francophone liberal MR party and the Flemish socialist Vooruit party strongly disagree on the current scheme for tax benefits on people’s second homes, but it will not change in Belgium’s new budget agreement. Read more.

    5. Lidl reopens all Belgian shops as strike actions end

    Lidl has confirmed that all its shops in Belgium will reopen on Tuesday following six days of closure across various branches due to strike actions. Read more.

    6. PFOS contamination found in air around 3M factory

    The latest figures on new coronavirus cases are worrying, but rather than imposing new safety measures, what is needed is full compliance with existing ones, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke stressed on Sunday. Read more.

    7. Brussels pharmacies report rush on rapid tests due to Covid Safe Ticket

    Many pharmacists in Brussels have noticed a remarkable increase in the demand for Covid-19 tests this weekend, following the official expansion of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Region on Friday. Read more.

