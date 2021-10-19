Belgium in Brief: Getting To The Airport...

When I saw the news of plans for a tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to the airport, my first reaction was sheer joy.

Let me explain why.

Airports in Belgium (and many other places) continue to be remarkably difficult places to get to. Despite being essential to many expeditions and economies, they exist in a limbo land of limited transportation options, extortionately expensive parking and bizarre locations.

Want to get to Brussels Airport? Surprise, your train has stopped in a tunnel, so you don’t have a signal on your phone. Are you catching an early flight from that other Brussels Airport? The one that begins with a C? Oh boy. You’ve got quite a journey ahead of you.

What if there was another way? Well by 2024, there could be the beginnings of one.

Works on a tram line connecting Brussels, the NATO headquarters and Brussels Airport in Zaventem, could attract up to 10,000 passengers a day and are expected to start in 2024. But I’m more intrigued by the talk of safe cycling paths planned along the entire tramline – more here.

Could you imagine yourself chucking on a rucksack for a cycle to the airport to catch a flight? I absolutely could. Sure, there’s every chance that I’d be late, but the thought of a blast of fresh air before being trapped for hours in various small rooms and cabins is certainly appealing.

It’s years away, yet, and things can change, but I want to know if you’d jump on a bike to catch a flight?

Let @johnstonjules know.

