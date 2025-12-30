Lawyer embezzled over €1.5 million from vulnerable people to fund 'lavish lifestyle'

Hainaut Court of Appeal. Credit: Belga

The Hainaut Court of Appeal has upheld a judgement convicting former Charleroi lawyer Sophie Labeye for embezzlement, breach of trust, and multiple other financial offences.

In April, Labeye was originally sentenced to five years in prison, including two years unconditional imprisonment and three years suspended. She misappropriated funds from 110 individuals whose assets she was entrusted to manage as an administrator of property. Labeye admitted to the offences.

The investigation began following a search of her home and law office in June 2018. She was suspected of embezzling thousands of euros from vulnerable individuals, including those facing financial hardship or unable to manage their finances due to medical reasons.

Prosecutors estimated that she diverted approximately €1.7 million, affecting 110 victims. The funds were used to sustain a lavish lifestyle that involved frequent travel, purchasing luxury items, and designer clothing, jewellery, and handbags.

During the trial, Labeye confessed, stating she “could not stop” because her family had grown accustomed to the lifestyle her fraudulent activities supported. She also cited compulsive spending as a coping mechanism for marital difficulties.

The appeal court upheld her conviction and the five-year sentence, but reduced the unconditional prison term from two years to one year.