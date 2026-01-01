Brussels festivities marred by vandalism and violence against emergency workers

A fireworks display in Brussels, part of celebrations on New Year's Eve, Thursday 1 January 2026. Credit: Emile Windal/Belga

Police in Brussels responded to 344 incidents between 6 pm and midnight on New Year’s Eve, as celebrations unfolded across the capital.

Around 60,000 people gathered at Heysel to watch the traditional fireworks display, while 30,000 attended the FCKNYE event at Brussels Expo. The Atomium lit up with a 15-minute spectacle of fireworks, accompanied by music, light effects, and a laser mapping display projected onto the monument’s surface.

After the display, the high volume of attendees caused congestion as people attempted to leave the area, with many caught in a bottleneck.

Festivities marred

The festivities were marred by several incidents. Police, emergency services, and staff from transport operator STIB were targeted with fireworks during their operations.

Trams, buses, and street furniture were also damaged, alongside reports of Molotov cocktails and explosive devices discovered in multiple locations, according to police.

Authorities made 63 administrative arrests across the Brussels region during this time, with reports drafted for each case. Further judicial details are expected from the public prosecutor’s office.

Two officers from the Brussels-Midi police zone were injured during a roadside check that escalated.

Despite the disruptions, authorities noted that the situation was effectively contained, crediting substantial multidisciplinary measures.

Incidents in Antwerp

Police in Antwerp, meanwhile, arrested 104 people overnight following incidents involving fireworks and intentional fires.

Most of those detained were under the age of 20. Authorities confirmed that the arrests were primarily administrative, with a few individuals facing judicial detention.

Before 3 am, police reported that calm had been restored across the city. During the night, groups of youths started fires and aimed fireworks at emergency services in various parts of Antwerp.

The police used tear gas against individuals who were setting fire to electric scooters, supermarket trolleys, and vehicles in districts such as Hoboken, Deurne, Berchem, and Antwerp-North. Tear gas was also deployed to disperse groups aiming pyrotechnics at emergency services and police officers.

Related News