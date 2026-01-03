Belgian becomes first woman to head Nobel institution

Belgian scientist and Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics Ellen Moons (L) addresses media representatives next to Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren (C) and Member of the Nobel Committee for Physics Anders Irbaeck following their announcement of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden on October 8, 2024. American John Hopfield and British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton won the Nobel Prize in Physics on October 8, 2024 for pioneering work in the development of artificial intelligence. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Ellen Moons, originally from Belgium, has become the first female Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (RSAS), the institution responsible for awarding Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Economics.

She was elected to the post during the Academy’s general assembly in mid-November and officially assumes her role on Thursday.

Moons, aged 59, has lived in Sweden for 25 years and is a professor of physics at Karlstad University. She has been a member of the Nobel Committee for Physics since 2022.

As Secretary General, she will oversee the official announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Economics.

The RSAS, founded in 1739, is one of four organisations responsible for Nobel Prize announcements in early October. The Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded by the Karolinska Institute, the Literature Prize by the Swedish Academy, and the Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

