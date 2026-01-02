Snow expected in parts of Belgium today as freezing conditions remain

A fox is seen on a frozen pond emerging from the reeds in Volkspark Wilmersdorf in Berlin on 31 December 2025. The German capital got a light dusting of snow on the last day of 2025. Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP via Belga

Snowfall and clear skies will alternate on Friday morning, with temperatures ranging from -1°C in the Ardennes to +4°C at the coast.

The day will begin with cloudy conditions and scattered showers, mainly in the southern half of the country and near the French border. Some of these showers may bring snow, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, with snow expected in the Ardennes.

During the morning, the sun might briefly appear, particularly in the northern areas, providing temporary breaks in the cloud cover.

By the afternoon, heavy clouds will move in from the Netherlands, bringing further wintry showers. As these showers intensify, especially in the evening and overnight, light snow accumulation may occur even at lower altitudes.

The wind will be moderate, with gusts reaching up to 55 km/h, and potentially higher speeds in the northern regions. Coastal areas could see stronger gusts of up to 65 km/h.

By evening, heading into the weekend, cloud cover will remain variable and occasionally heavy, with a continued risk of wintry showers or snow. Temperatures will drop to -5°C in the Ardennes, around -1°C in central areas, and +2°C along the coast.

Overnight, icy patches are expected to form across the country, raising concerns about slipping hazards for those returning home late.

