Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA rankings despite recent losses

Once again, Belgium’s Red Devils have held onto their position at the top of the world football rankings, according to an update released by the international football federation FIFA on Thursday.

Despite losing in the semi-finals and third-fourth playoff of the Nations League to France (2-3) and Italy (1-2), the Red Devils remain at the top of the FIFA rankings thanks to Brazil’s draw with Colombia in the last international window. Belgium currently has 1,832 points, 12 more than Brazil (1,820).

France, winners of the Nations League, moved up from fourth to third place with 1,779 points ahead of Italy, who also moved up one place in the ranking (1,750.5). England slipped from 3rd to 5th place (1,750.2). Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Denmark complete the top 10.

Belgium has held the top spot since 20 September 2018. The Devils had already been at the top of the world ranking between November 2015 and March 2016.

In November, the Red Devils will play Estonia in Brussels (13/11) and then travel to Cardiff to challenge Wales (16/11) in order to secure their ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The next ranking will be published on 25 November 2021.