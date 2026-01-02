Man, 22, charged with murder after handing himself in over fatal shooting

The shooting took place in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse. Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the discovery of a fatal shooting victim in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, Liège province, on 28 December, the local prosecutor’s office confirmed Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred during the night of 27 to 28 December, at around midnight. Authorities found the lifeless body of a man, born in 2005, on a tree-lined street in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse. The victim had been killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

On 30 December at 1.15 pm, the suspect, a resident of Amay, turned himself in at the local police station. He admitted to shooting the victim but claimed it was unintentional, stating his aim was only to frighten him, according to Alexandre François, acting division prosecutor at the Liège prosecutor’s office.

The suspect is already known to law enforcement, with several prior convictions for violent offences. He has been charged with murder and remanded in custody by the investigating judge.