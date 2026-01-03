Five ski centres to choose from in Belgium

Illustration picture shows pairs of ski in Ovifat, Waimes, Eastern Belgium, Thursday 24 January 2019. Some ski runs are open to the public in the East Cantons and Luxembourg and Hainaut provinces after a fresh snowfall this week. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Five ski centres in eastern Belgium were open on Saturday, according to the daily snow report from the Eastern Townships tourism office.

At Losheimergraben, three cross-country skiing trails were available with tracks prepared on 10 centimetres of snow. The routes vary in length from four to 12 kilometres.

At Signal de Botrange and Baraque Michel, the trails were not groomed but remained open, offering routes from five to 25 kilometres with a snow depth of 13 centimetres.

Mont Spinette featured 15 centimetres of snow, with an 11-kilometre cross-country skiing trail that had been groomed.

Ovifat provided the only alpine skiing option, with the blue and green slopes open for skiers. A sledging track was also available there with 10 centimetres of snow.

At Baraque de Fraiture in the Luxembourg province, the snow depth was just 5 centimetres, allowing only for sledging activities.

