Freezing night follows morning snow

Illustration shows a woman walking in the snow, Wednesday 17 January 2024. Belgium has experiencing fairly cold temperatures for several days now. Snow is forecast for this Wednesday, in places in abundance of up to twenty centimeters, mostly in the South, South-East. Freezing rain is also to be feared, and the Belgian Meteorogical Institute (IRM - MRI) is asking people to avoid travelling as musch as possible. Public transport could be disruped. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Snowfall returned to the northeast on Sunday morning, while the rest of the country remained dry with clear spells in the west, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The snow is expected to stop later in the day, bringing dry conditions nationwide. Temperatures will range from -3°C in the Ardennes, -1 to 0°C in the central regions, and up to 3°C along the coast.

Clear skies will prevail in the evening and early night, but clouds will move in from the west later, bringing wintry showers to the coast and freezing fog in the south. Temperatures will drop sharply, with lows of -12°C in the Ardennes, around -5°C in central areas, and 0°C at the coast. The RMI has issued warnings for icy patches caused by freezing meltwater.

On Monday, a weak precipitation zone carrying snow will sweep in from the west, followed by clearer skies. In the evening, wintry showers will return over the western and north-western regions, potentially accompanied by thunder. Daytime temperatures will vary between -3°C and 3°C.

Tuesday will see lingering snow showers in the north and northwest during the morning. Later, most areas will experience clear and sunny weather, though cloud cover is anticipated again by evening. Maximum temperatures will remain between -3°C and 3°C.

