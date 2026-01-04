Walloon leader urges liberals to 'champion truth'

Walloon Minister President Adrien Dolimont delivers a speech at a congress and new year's reception of MR french-speaking liberal party, in La Louviere, Sunday 04 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

The Walloon Minister-President, Adrien Dolimont (MR), criticised the opposition for spreading “lies” during the MR’s New Year’s congress on Sunday in La Louvière.

Dolimont urged party members and supporters of the liberal party to “champion truthful information.”

He claimed political disagreements often stem from misinformation or a lack of understanding rather than actual facts. “If I have one major political resolution, it is to make accurate information prevail,” he emphasised.

Addressing recent claims, Dolimont dismissed accusations such as the alleged suffocation of municipalities under the so-called ‘Oxygen Plan’, the suggestion that reduced registration fees would trigger a housing price surge, supposed abandonment of the cold weather plan, and worries about declining employment rates. He accused the opposition of exaggerating issues to spread fear amongst citizens.

Finally, Dolimont highlighted challenges faced by his party in organising its congresses, which required heightened police presence, blaming individuals he described as “self-proclaimed defenders of democracy” for attempting to instil “chaos and fear.”

