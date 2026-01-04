Woman found dead in her car after falling into river

Picture shows TEC and the subway along the Sambre river, Wednesday 22 April 2020, in Charleroi. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

A woman in her fifties was found dead in her car after it fell into the Sambre River on Saturday afternoon in Solre-sur-Sambre, Belgium.

Emergency services responded at around 16:30 near Route de Mons, where a witness had spotted the vehicle submerged in the water. Despite efforts by divers, the driver was discovered lifeless inside the vehicle.

On Sunday morning, the Charleroi prosecutor’s office announced that a possible act of suicide is being considered.

Initial findings, including information from the victim’s family, suggest she was suffering from depression and had previously attempted suicide.

A forensic doctor has been appointed to examine the victim’s body.

