Woman found dead in her car after falling into river

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Picture shows TEC and the subway along the Sambre river, Wednesday 22 April 2020, in Charleroi. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

A woman in her fifties was found dead in her car after it fell into the Sambre River on Saturday afternoon in Solre-sur-Sambre, Belgium.

Emergency services responded at around 16:30 near Route de Mons, where a witness had spotted the vehicle submerged in the water. Despite efforts by divers, the driver was discovered lifeless inside the vehicle.

On Sunday morning, the Charleroi prosecutor’s office announced that a possible act of suicide is being considered.

Initial findings, including information from the victim’s family, suggest she was suffering from depression and had previously attempted suicide.

A forensic doctor has been appointed to examine the victim’s body.

