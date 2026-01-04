Bouchez: 'A world without Maduro is a better world'

MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez delivers a speech at a congress and new year's reception of MR french-speaking liberal party, in La Louviere, Sunday 04 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Georges-Louis Bouchez criticised Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday, stating that “a world without Maduro is a better world.”

During a speech at the MR’s New Year tour launch, the president of the francophone liberal party emphasised the importance of international law. He argued that a leader who violates international law, and law in general, cannot then claim its protection.

Bouchez drew attention to Venezuela’s plight, highlighting that the country, which boasts the largest oil reserves in the world, should be one of the richest nations. Instead, he noted, its population is struggling with severe hunger.

Discussing allegations against Maduro, he remarked that if the United States can independently prove the president’s involvement in drug trafficking due to connections between the state and criminal organisations, then international law cannot be invoked to defend him.

He criticised the repeated invocation of international law, pointing out frequent violations by Maduro, and concluded that this calls for deeper reflection on global institutions and international legal standards.

Related News