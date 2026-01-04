Hundreds protest against American attacks in Brussels

A protest action is organized in front of the embassy of United States to Belgium, in Brussels, Sunday 04 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Over 400 people protested on Sunday outside the US Embassy in Brussels against American actions in Venezuela, as reported by Belga.

The demonstrators opposed the US attack on Venezuela on 3 January and criticised the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro. Maduro, along with his wife, has since been taken to the United States, where he awaits trial.

US President Donald Trump claims Maduro leads a major drug cartel in Venezuela. However, critics accuse Trump of using these allegations to gain control over the country’s lucrative oil reserves, potentially sidelining China in the process.

Protesters, including Ludo De Brabander of the NGO Vrede, condemned the US intervention as a “blatant violation of international law.” De Brabander stated that unprovoked attacks between nations undermine global order and uphold “the law of the jungle.” He also expressed outrage at Maduro’s abduction, calling Europe’s muted response “scandalous” for further eroding international law.

De Brabander acknowledged Spain’s resistance, noting it as the only European country taking a stand against US actions. “We must uphold international law and not regress to a 19th-century world order,” he stated.

He urged Europe to strongly denounce the American manoeuvres and defend international law, adding, “Belgium must also adopt a much firmer stance.”

Related News