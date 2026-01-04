Axe-wielding man neutralised by police

Police pictured on the scene of a stabbing incident on a bus in Antwerp on Monday 16 June 2025. According to the first information a person died from a knife attack in the Ernest Claesstraat in the Linkeroever quarters. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

A man armed with an axe was shot by police in Kapellen on Sunday at around 13:30 and is in hospital in critical condition, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

Local police were alerted to the presence of a man wielding an axe on Antwerpsesteenweg in Kapellen. Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, who reportedly approached them, prompting the police to fire a shot, said spokeswoman Lieselotte Claessens.

The man, a 32-year-old from Kalmthout, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Both Het Laatste Nieuws and VTM reported that he had wanted to speak to his ex-partner, though the prosecutor’s office declined to comment on his motivations.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances, Claessens added. A judge has been appointed to examine the shooting as well as the suspect’s behaviour.

The gunshot incident is currently classified as “intentional blows and injuries,” while the suspect’s actions are labelled as “armed resistance to authority,” according to Claessens.

Related News