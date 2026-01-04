Snowfall causes slippery roads on Monday morning rush hour

Illustration picture shows a road salt truck in Awans as low temperatures sweep Belgium, Friday 06 January 2017. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) warns of potentially hazardous icy conditions during Monday morning’s rush hour due to incoming snowfall.

Snow showers are expected to move from West and East Flanders towards southeastern regions on Monday morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI). This could create dangerously slippery roads, with freezing surface temperatures posing risks from Sunday evening through to early Monday.

Excess snow and meltwater on roads and cycle paths are likely to result in icy spots overnight, despite recent efforts to keep routes clear. Over the past fortnight, AWV’s gritting services have been active across Flanders.

Even with salt spreading, roads can remain slippery during and immediately after snowfall. AWV advises drivers and cyclists to proceed cautiously, reduce speed, and maintain safe distances.

This winter, gritting operations have already consumed 12,100 tonnes of road salt. Snowploughs have also been in use throughout the region, with 560 personnel ensuring the execution of gritting activities on nights of region-wide operations.

