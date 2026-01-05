Man sexually assaulted two clients at his nail salon

The man was from Braine l’Alleud. Credit: Google Earth

A man from Braine-l’Alleud has been sentenced in his absence to one year of imprisonment and stripped of his civil and political rights for five years for sexually assaulting two clients at his nail salon in 2024.

The first victim was a minor who visited the salon to have her false nails removed. The man performed the service, then used a massage gun on her intimate areas without her consent. Shocked, the girl initially did not report the incident but later learned of another victim.

The second incident occurred in August 2024 when another client was receiving nail care. The man reportedly placed her foot on his genitals under the table.

The public prosecutor had initially considered requesting a probationary sentence but pushed for prison time upon the man’s failure to appear in court. The tribunal accepted the recommendation, convicting him in absentia to one year in prison.

