Boon for Ostend as company secures massive order for underwater drones

A surface drone from the French company Exail. Credit: Miguel Medina/AFP via Belga

French company Exail announced on Monday that it has secured an order for several hundred K-STER mine neutralisation drones for various naval forces.

The contract, valued at approximately €40 million, is the second-largest order for K-STER drones to date, following a €60 million deal in 2024, the company stated in a press release.

K-STER drones are designed to neutralise underwater threats identified by other drones during the final phase of operations. These consumable drones are deliberately destroyed during the mine neutralisation process.

Production will take place at Exail’s facility in Ostend, which is now fully operational to handle the scaling up of major mine-countermeasure modernisation programmes, the company said.

Exail also revealed that it now has an order book exceeding 1,000 autonomous drones.

