Big increase in the number of people denouncing fellow citizens for tax fraud

The Finance Tower in Brussels. Credit: Etienne Ansotte

Last year, the tax authorities received 3,611 reports from citizens seeking to denounce someone, a significant increase compared to previous years.

In 2024, there were 3,042 reports, and in 2023, 2,496 were registered, according to figures released on Monday by Belgium’s Federal Public Service for Finance.

These reports are typically anonymous and submitted spontaneously, then reviewed by the authorities.

Most of the complaints related to alleged tax fraud turn out to be unusable, according to the agency.

Whistleblowers are not informed of the final decisions made by the administration.

The Federal Public Service for Finance emphasises that public authorities do not rely on these reports to conduct their work.

Unlike social security systems, no dedicated hotline exists for tax-related denunciations.

“This is a marginal phenomenon, with only a few thousand reports compared to a total of 7.2 million individual income tax returns,” the agency stated.

