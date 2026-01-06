Coalition wants 'binding commitments' to support Ukraine militarily

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee in Paris on 26 March 2025. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Ukraine's allies want "binding commitments" to support the country, including militarily, if Russia attacks again, revealed a draft statement obtained by the Reuters news agency. According to the French news agency AFP, the Americans are also participating.

The so-called "coalition of the willing" is meeting on Tuesday in Paris to continue negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine following a possible peace agreement with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, among others. The Americans will also be present.

A draft statement seen by Reuters shows that the intention is to make "binding agreements" on support for Ukraine. The signatories to the statement – which still has to be given the green light – would commit to assisting Ukraine in the event of a "future Russian attack" in order to restore peace in the country.

Legally and politically binding

These commitments would include "the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support," as well as ‘diplomatic initiatives and additional sanctions’ against Russia.

According to the French press agency AFP, which also had access to the draft declaration, these are commitments that are "legally and politically" binding. The Americans are also said to have pledged their support for the multinational force that the coalition wants to establish.

The US would also "monitor" a future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, with the "participation" of the other members of the coalition, according to the text. Certain details of the declaration may still be subject to change, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Later on Tuesday, the negotiators will hold a press conference to provide more details about the new agreements.