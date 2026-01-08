Burglar fell asleep at crime scene after downing '16 heavy beers'

Police found a drunk burglar who had fallen asleep at the scene of the crime on Monday.
Local police in the Antwerp district of Deurne, confirmed to Belga News Agency that the man had consumed "16 heavy beers" before settling down for the night on a pool table.
Why the man forced the door of the Kriekenhof Parish Hall in Deurne-Zuid is unclear. What is known is that he was very thirsty and fell asleep on the pool table.
“The burglar drank a lot of Duvels, among other things,” said a police spokesperson.
Shortly after noon, the burglar was arrested by police for public intoxication. He may have to pay for the forced entry.