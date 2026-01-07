Bad Bunny's Brussels concert forces Belgian Athletics Championships to relocate this summer

Credit: Bad Bunny

As global superstar Bad Bunny (31) will perform at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels in July 2026, the Belgian Athletics Championships cannot take place there in the same week.

The King Baudouin Stadium – the biggest stadium in Belgium – will host only one concert in 2026: that of Puerto Rican rapper and superstar Bad Bunny on 22 July.

Dubbed the "King of Latin Trap," Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify last year. He will conclude his 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' world tour in Brussels – a concert that completely sold out less than an hour after ticket sales started.

However, the Belgian Athletics Championships will take place during that same week in the summer, on 25 and 26 July.

As the two events are incompatible, the Championships will have to move from its usual location in Belgium's biggest stadium to Kessel-Lo, just outside of Leuven, on the grounds of Daring Club Leuven Athletics, announced Athletics Flanders on Tuesday.

Belgian Athletics called on athletics clubs to host the event, and Kessel-Lo emerged as the winner. It also moved away from Brussels in 2022 and 2023, due to large-scale works at the Heysel stadium at the time. In those years, Gentbrugge and Bruges hosted the event.

The Belgian Athletics Championships in the summer are one of the last important events in the run-up to the European Athletics Championships, which will take place from 10 to 16 August in Birmingham.

