   
Belgium aims to tackle sexual violence with video interrogations
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
Latest News:
Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged...
Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says...
Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on...
EU auditors: More worried about the future budget...
Belgium aims to tackle sexual violence with video...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    2
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    3
    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    4
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
    5
    Consultative Committee expected to discuss telework and state of emergency
    Share article:

    Belgium aims to tackle sexual violence with video interrogations

    Tuesday, 26 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Jael Vallee/ Unsplash

    The federal government is looking to tackle sexual violence and increase convictions connected to this crime by relying more heavily on video interrogation.

    Alongside working on harsher punishments for rape and child abuse, the government is looking to increase the number of sexual violence convictions and is looking to do so by using visually recording the interrogation of minors and adult vulnerable people.

    “Police and justice fight sexual violence on all fronts. We do this by ensuring more reports, stricter sentences and more convictions. The video interrogation is an important tool to collect more evidence and therefore we will use it more and more,” said Vincent Van Quickenborne, Minister of Justice.

    Sexual abuse and violence is an issue that affects many young girls and vulnerable adults in Belgium every year, however, few cases result in effective conviction of the perpetrator. The issue of gathering usable proof plays a big role in this, as it is often the victim’s word against the suspect’s.

    Purpose of video interrogation

    There are already around 100 video interview rooms and 723 police officers trained to conduct such interviews in Belgium, as the technique is already compulsory for underage victims of sexual offences.

    However, it will now also be used for adult victims or witnesses who are vulnerable due to the physical or psychological impact of the facts or because of the personality, maturity level, psychological balance or age of the person involved, as well as in Centres for the Treatment of Sexual Violence (CPVS) across Belgium.

    Once the interrogation is recorded, an expert psychologist can study it afterwards and produce a report based on their findings, which will become an important piece of evidence for a judge.

    Video evidence of interrogations is worth more than a written interrogation, while it is also known that “suspects who are confronted with the images of a video interrogation are more likely to make a confession,” a press release stated.

    The technique is also beneficial when it comes to protecting the victim, as it means the victim does not have to repeat the same story over and over again to different authorities, in turn avoiding reliving the trauma too often.

    “The victim can always fall back on an initial interview that was recorded, meaning we get a faithful reproduction of a first interrogation and that is important for the establishment of the facts.”

    Specially trained inspectors, who learn specific techniques for interviewing very young children to vulnerable adults, will conduct the interrogations when they are being filmed.

    “Victims need to know that everything happens in a safe cocoon, far away from the sterile interrogation rooms and by specialised police officers who do everything in their power to prevent the victim from being traumatised and possibly secondary victimisation,” Patrice De Mets, chief of police Geraardsbergen/Lierde, said.

    Latest news

    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    Masks will again be mandatory inside shops and other indoor public spaces, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in a press conference on ...
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    "We intend to activate the pandemic law," Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed on Tuesday in the House committee, ahead of Tuesday's ...
    Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on social media
    As the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in many places across Belgium, offers for forgeries are increasingly circulating on social media. ...
    EU auditors: More worried about the future budget than about pervasive errors in the 2020 budget
    The European Court of Auditors (ECA) have signed off the 2020 EU accounts as giving a true and fair view of the union’s financial position but like ...
    Duvel celebrates 150th anniversary with special brew in commemorative bottle
    Belgium’s Duvel Moortgat Brewery is celebrating its 150th anniversary with the release of a special brew in a commemorative bottle shaped like its ...
    Pollution scandal: 3M to show emissions don’t pose risk or halt production
    Flanders has ordered American company 3M, involved in a pollution scandal in Antwerp, to prove that emissions linked to its production activities do ...
    The Netherlands fears a greater rise in sea levels than forecast
    Sea levels could rise by up to two metres by 2100 on the Dutch coastline – far more than previously forecast – according to an announcement from the ...
    The Smurfs return to Belgian TV with the first new show since 1989
    A new Smurfs show is bringing the characters of Belgium's second-most-famous comic franchise back to the small screen with their first new series, 30 ...
    On this day in Brussels: An entrepreneurial journey begins
    The Rue Dansaert was just beginning to become trendy when Alain Coumont opened his first bakery here on 26 October 1990. He started by baking big ...
    Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left unused
    Belgium left almost half (49%) of its subsidies allocated by the European Union between 2013 and 2020 unused, the equivalent of around €1.375 ...
    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    An exhibition dedicated to the Orient Express – the train that was the scene for many novels, including Agatha Christie's – allows visitors to ...
    Operation Sky ECC: Major arrests and another large scale operation
    A major operation took place last night in Belgium as a result of Operation Sky ECC, the name given to an investigation into organised crime that ...