   
Antwerp’s first garden street officially opens this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Antwerp’s first garden street officially opens this weekend...
Belgium relaxes testing rules for UK travellers...
Far-right party member calls for resistance against CST...
How a clever cycling network brings bikers to...
Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    2
    Car falls off opening bridge in Leuven, parents and child slightly injured
    3
    Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map
    4
    Belgium in Brief: What Now?
    5
    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
    Share article:

    Antwerp’s first garden street officially opens this weekend

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    Credit: degroteverbouwing

    Antwerp’s very first “Garden Street” – which replaces tarmac roads with green spaces – will officially open this weekend.

    Situated on Lange Ridderstraat, the permanent change has seen the installation of planting beds, trees, herb and vegetable gardens, small lawns, and climbing plants on the street.

    While the road still allows car traffic, it has been adapted to suit the needs of the residents better.

    Related News

     

    “Garden Streets Antwerp is part of a broad vision to turn the city into a climate-resilient, high-quality environment. The garden street also promotes social interaction,” organisers explained.

    “The pilot projects initially served as a testing ground for optimising the various aspects of the garden street and for creating a sustainable support base among residents.”

    Several such pilots were held in the southern district of Berchem:

    Following the pilot, the city decided to change five streets across the districts, working with residents to implement new techniques.

    Latest news

    Belgium relaxes testing rules for UK travellers
    At the Consultative Committee meeting on Tuesday, the Belgian authorities decided to relax the testing policy for travellers entering the country ...
    Far-right party member calls for resistance against CST and face masks
    Companies in Flanders should disobey the newly announced measures, according to Flemish group leader of the far-right Vlaams Belang party, Chris ...
    How a clever cycling network brings bikers to Flanders
    Belgium has always had a special relationship with cycling, but a clever Flemish system of route nodes makes it easier than ever. As Daniela De ...
    Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory measures
    The conflict between France and the UK over fishing licences post-Brexit continues to escalate. France is set to adopt retaliatory measures ...
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    From Monday 1 November, presenting the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will become mandatory in all hospitality businesses and fitness centres throughout ...
    Car falls off opening bridge in Leuven, parents and child slightly injured
    On Wednesday afternoon, a young family experienced the fright of their lives in Leuven when the bridge across the Vaartkom that they were driving on ...
    Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map
    The Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia have turned dark red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention ...
    Belgium in Brief: What Now?
    We've had the meeting, we know the results, and now the time has come to see what happens next. So I find myself wondering a simple question: ...
    Floating solar farm to be built along Ostend coast next year
    Dutch company Oceans of Energy has announced plans to construct a solar farm off the coast of Ostend next year that should eventually provide enough ...
    Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels
    The Labour Court of Brussels will hear a case on Thursday involving 27 couriers for Deliveroo, who are suing the platform for precarious working ...
    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM, the clocks will go back one hour, ...
    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay ...