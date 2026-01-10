Farmers still block roads in several provinces

Photo of a previous farmers' protest in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Farmers’ protests against the Mercosur-EU free trade agreement are causing widespread traffic disruptions across several provinces, according to the Federal Police’s Inforoute website.

While roadblocks in Liège Province were lifted on Friday evening, they remained active in Hainaut Province on Saturday morning. The E19 motorway near the Hensies border station is blocked in both directions, alongside disruptions at the junctions of the A8/E419 and A17/E403, also in both directions.

On the A17/E403, the situation includes a blockage near Exit 1 at Tournai-Templeuve affecting both directions. Drivers are being redirected to take the N517.

In Namur Province, traffic is disrupted at the junction between the E411 and National Route 4. The E411 is completely closed at Wierde towards Luxembourg.

Further closures are reported on the E411 near Courrière towards Brussels, as well as on the National Route 4 at the same location, affecting traffic in both directions towards Brussels and Luxembourg.

In Luxembourg Province, the National Route 4 is blocked in both directions at Marche-en-Famenne.

In Walloon Brabant, the Haut-Ittre junction on the western Ring Road remains fully closed in all directions, though tractors have vacated the area. Early on Saturday morning, cleaning crews were clearing the road and removing snow.

The Federal Police has suggested alternative routes for affected areas on their website inforoute.be.

