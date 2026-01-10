Tensions spark on Korean border over alleged drone incursion

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

North Korea claimed it shot down a South Korean drone that crossed into its territory in early January and warned Seoul it would face severe consequences for the intrusion.

The drone was detected moving north near Ganghwa County in South Korea before being downed near Kaesong, a North Korean city close to the border, according to a statement from Pyongyang’s military reported by the state-controlled KCNA news agency.

Ganghwa County, located northwest of Seoul, is separated from North Korea by the Han River estuary, which is less than 2 kilometres wide in certain areas.

The military spokesperson said the drone was equipped with surveillance devices, and an analysis of its debris revealed that it had captured images of “important targets” in North Korea, including border areas.

These images were described as “clear evidence” that the drone had infiltrated North Korean airspace for the purpose of surveillance and reconnaissance, the spokesperson added.

KCNA also accused South Korea of sending a similar drone over Kaesong in September, stating it crashed after being disabled by electronic interference.

The spokesperson called South Korea “our most hostile enemy” and a “target to destroy if it attacks us,” further warning that Seoul would “surely pay a heavy price for its unforgivable hysteria.”

