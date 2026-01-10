Bolivia invited US agents for overflight of coca-producing area

Illustrative image of DEA helicopter. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

American officials, including staff from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted an observation flight over coca cultivation areas in central Bolivia on Thursday, according to Bolivian Deputy Minister for Anti-Drug Policy, Ernesto Justiniano.

Justiniano said around ten US representatives took part in the operation to “review the country’s needs” for combating drug trafficking, as part of discussions on potentially restoring cooperation with Washington.

The DEA has not had an official presence in Bolivia since 2008 when then-President Evo Morales expelled the agency during his tenure from 2006 to 2019.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations have improved since centrist President Rodrigo Paz took office in November.

The helicopter flight lasted approximately three and a half hours and targeted areas in the Chapare region, including near Lauca Eñe, Justiniano said. He confirmed his presence onboard the aircraft.

Former socialist president Evo Morales is currently residing in Lauca Eñe, surrounded by supporters, following allegations of involvement in a human trafficking case, which he denies.

“The aim was not to fly directly over communities but to identify clandestine airstrips and sites used for drug production that had been discovered the previous day, while demonstrating state presence in the area,” Justiniano explained.

He also highlighted the dire state of Bolivia’s resources, pointing out that only two of the country’s 31 aircraft are operational, and stressed the urgent need for renewed collaboration with the United States on anti-drug initiatives.

Local farmers’ unions have voiced concerns over the flight. “We reject this government’s decisions, which we see as puppet-like actions serving the United States,” said union leader Isidro Auca in an interview with radio station Kawsachun Coca.

