NASA plans to evacuate ISS crew for medical reasons on 14 January

Illustrative image. Credit: NASA's Kennedy Space Center

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) may return to Earth as early as next Thursday due to a medical issue, NASA announced on Friday.

NASA and SpaceX plan to undock the Crew-11 capsule from the ISS at 17:00 Eastern Time on 14 January (23:00 UTC), weather permitting.

The spacecraft is expected to splash down off the coast of California in the early hours of 15 January, pending recovery conditions.

On Thursday, NASA revealed that four ISS crew members would be evacuated in the coming days after one astronaut experienced a health issue, marking a first in the history of the orbital laboratory.

