'I am here with renewed fighting spirit', proclaims new President of Flemish nationalists

N-VA chairwoman Valerie Van Peel pictured at the traditional new year's reception of conservative Flemish nationalist party N-VA, Saturday 10 January 2026 in Mechelen. Credit: Belga

Valerie Van Peel, the newly appointed president of the N-VA Flemish nationalist party, expressed her renewed determination to make a significant impact during her first New Year’s address on Saturday.

Van Peel, who left politics in 2024 feeling disillusioned, returned to lead the party in 2025 at the request of Bart De Wever, her predecessor.

The N-VA held its New Year’s event in Mechelen, drawing a crowd of 5,000 supporters.

As the third president of the party, following Geert Bourgeois and Bart De Wever, Van Peel first pledged her support to Zuhal Demir, the Flemish minister of Education, who has faced criticism from within the regional coalition. Van Peel urged her not to back down from implementing major reforms, emphasising their importance for Flanders’ future.

Later, she acknowledged the courage shown by the federal coalition partners MR, Les Engagés, Vooruit, and CD&V, praising them for agreeing to difficult reforms aimed at stabilising the country.

However, Van Peel criticised the PS, describing it as an antisocial party that promotes dependency on assistance.

In an interview, she reiterated her belief that the country would perform better if organised under a confederal model, reaffirming the N-VA’s commitment to this approach.

