Two elderly people remain in critical after suspicious incident in Ostend

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A 75-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman remain in critical condition after being found on Saturday in Ostend, Belgium.

Emergency services responded to a residence on Lindenlaan around 16:00 and discovered the two victims in life-threatening condition. They were rushed to hospital, where their condition remained critical as of Sunday afternoon, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office in Bruges has appointed a forensic doctor to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additionally, a judicial investigation under the supervision of an investigating judge has been launched.

At this time, the exact events leading to their condition remain unclear. The prosecutor’s office has stated that, in the interest of the investigation, no further information will be released for now.

Related News