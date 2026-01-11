Will Monday bring an end to Belgian snowy fairy tale?

Credit: Belga

Starting Monday, southern winds will bring noticeably milder air to Belgium, causing temperatures to rise and melting snow across the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

After a busy weekend of skiing and cross-country activities in the Ardennes and the High Fens, the snow will disappear. Temperatures on Monday are forecast to reach 3 °C in the High Fens, 8 °C in central Belgium, and up to 10 °C or 11 °C at the coast. A rain system will move across the country from the south.

On Monday night into Tuesday, significant rainfall is expected particularly along the southern slopes of the Ardennes. Overnight, temperatures will remain above freezing, with low points ranging from 3 °C to 8 °C.

Tuesday will see a lot of cloud cover with occasional light rain or drizzle. By the afternoon, heavier rain is expected to move in from the northwest, and daytime temperatures will vary between 3 °C and 11 °C.

Wednesday will begin cloudy with rain showers moving from the coast toward the Ardennes. Later, clearer skies will develop across the northwest. Thursday is forecast to remain mostly overcast, with the possibility of some light, localised rain.

