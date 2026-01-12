Two out of three companies are reducing their environmental consumption

Skyline over Brussels. Credit: Lauren Walker/ The Brussels Times

Two out of three Walloon and Brussels-based companies have reduced their consumption of raw materials, while 62% have cut water usage, according to a study by UCM and CBC Banque.

The survey found that 71% of French-speaking businesses and independent entrepreneurs view environmental initiatives as opportunities rather than constraints.

Waste sorting is already widely practiced, with 87% of respondents reporting efforts in this area.

The study, conducted by UCM and CBC Banque, aimed to assess how businesses perceive environmental and social challenges, particularly as they claim Europe is scaling down its sustainability ambitions.

On social issues, 68% of businesses view social initiatives as constraints, a contrast to their perception of environmental initiatives.

Despite these views, many companies have already implemented social measures.

For instance, 94% communicate transparently about their core values, and over half offer flexible working hours and telecommuting (56%) alongside development plans for employees (55%). However, 79% of such measures are introduced sporadically rather than systematically.

While perceptions differ between environmental and social challenges, businesses face similar barriers in both areas. Budget constraints and lack of time are cited as key obstacles to adopting eco-responsible strategies.

Furthermore, 53% of respondents struggle to identify financial support, and 47% find it difficult to locate the right person or entity for advice.

To address these issues, entrepreneurs advocate for solutions such as a comprehensive website (74%), financial aid (73%), and a centralised service hub (69%) to simplify their environmental efforts. In response, UCM has launched the Guichet de la Durabilité initiative to meet these demands.

The study highlights financial gains as a decisive factor in driving action, with 87% of businesses stating they would invest in social initiatives if measurable returns were evident. Other motivators include client retention or acquisition (75%) and improved brand image (62%).

Nearly half of participants expressed willingness to invest in further Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, provided they are better supported and yield short- or long-term benefits.

