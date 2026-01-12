Brussels museums attracted nearly 5 million visitors in 2025

Credit: Brussels Museums

Brussels museums are expected to draw nearly 5 million visitors in 2025, matching the record attendance of 2024, despite challenges facing the sector.

In 2024, the museums welcomed 5,056,000 visitors, whereas in 2025 the figure stood at 4,963,000. During the first half of the year, attendance dropped 5% compared to the same period in 2024.

A strong recovery began in the summer, with an 11% increase over the same timeframe of the previous year.

The upward trend continued into autumn, with September and October seeing an 18% surge, driven partly by Museum Night Fever, the annual Brussels museum night.

However, this momentum faltered later in the year. November saw slower growth, and December recorded a 6% decline.

The dip in visitor numbers was particularly noticeable at major institutions such as the Musical Instruments Museum, the Museum of Natural Sciences, the AfricaMuseum, and the Comics Art Museum.

Exceptions included the Royal Military Museum, the Brussels City Hall, and the Royal Museums of Art and History, where new galleries were unveiled this year.

The decline at the Comics Art Museum may be tied to the exceptional popularity of its 2024 exhibitions. Similarly, this was likely a factor for the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.

While overall figures remain strong, the Brussels Museums federation expressed concern over the absence of a regional government, raising uncertainty about funding for certain exhibitions.

