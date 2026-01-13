Trump announces 25% tariffs for all countries trading with Iran

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: Belga/AFP/Allison Robbert

Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on any country trading with Iran, further escalating tensions over Tehran’s crackdown on protests.

China, Iran’s largest trading partner, faces significant implications under this decision.

The U.S. president declared the measure “final" and made it effective "immediately" through his social media platform, Truth Social.

Iran’s response to mass protests has reportedly resulted in over 600 deaths, according to an NGO. These protests mark one of the most significant challenges to the Iranian regime since its establishment in 1979.

Trump has repeatedly warned of severe action, including possible strikes, if Iran continues violent repression, though such threats have yet to materialise.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that “airstrikes are among many options available to the commander-in-chief.”

However, she emphasised that the president still prioritises diplomacy as the primary approach.

According to Leavitt, private negotiations led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff have revealed a “markedly different tone” from Iranian officials behind closed doors.

